Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

WM stock opened at $167.47 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

