Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 121.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 23,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 15,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

