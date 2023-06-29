Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
Shares of WEAV stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $720.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Weave Communications by 535.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
