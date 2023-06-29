Wedbush Boosts MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target to $61.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.
MLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of MLTX stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Activity
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
