Wedbush Boosts MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target to $61.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.