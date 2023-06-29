WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) & RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Critical Analysis

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) and RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of WESCO International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of RS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of WESCO International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WESCO International and RS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WESCO International $21.42 billion 0.42 $860.47 million $15.63 11.28 RS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

WESCO International has higher revenue and earnings than RS Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations for WESCO International and RS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WESCO International 0 0 5 1 3.17 RS Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

WESCO International currently has a consensus target price of $191.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. RS Group has a consensus target price of $1,045.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,688.90%. Given RS Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RS Group is more favorable than WESCO International.

Profitability

This table compares WESCO International and RS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WESCO International 3.98% 21.33% 6.41% RS Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WESCO International beats RS Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc. provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies products and supply chain solutions, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices, security, lighting, wire and cable, and safety, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products. This segment also offers contractor solutions, direct and indirect manufacturing supply chain optimization programs, lighting and renewables advisory services, and digital and automation solutions. The CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. This segment sells products directly to end-users or through various channels, including data communications contractors, security, network, professional audio/visual, and systems integrators. It also provides safety and energy management solutions. The UBS segment offers products and services to investor-owned utilities; public power companies; and service and wireless providers, broadband operators, and contractors. This segment's products include wire and cables, transformers, transmission and distribution hardware, switches, protective devices, connectors, conduits, pole line hardware, racks, cabinets, safety and MRO products, and point-to-point wireless devices. This segment also offers various service solutions, including fiber project management, high and medium voltage project design and support, pre-wired meters and capacitor banks, meter testing and metering infrastructure installation, personal protective equipment dielectric testing, and tool repair, as well as emergency response, storage yard, materials, and logistics management. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About RS Group

(Free Report)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products. It offers DesignSpark, a software tool, for design engineers; procurement solutions for buyers; and onsite stock solutions for maintenance engineers, as well as provides value added solutions, such as design, procurement, inventory, and maintenance. The company offers its products under the RS, RS Safety Solutions, RS Integrated Supply, RS PRO, DesignSpark, and OKdo brands to designers, builders, and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. It serves manufacturing, services, and infrastructure industries. The company was formerly known as Electrocomponents plc. RS Group plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.