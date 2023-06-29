WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 12.5%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 8,224,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,037,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WeWork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

WeWork Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

