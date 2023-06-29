WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 339 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $285.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

