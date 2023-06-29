Will Hobman Buys 22,748 Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Free Report) insider Will Hobman purchased 22,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,742 ($111.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,630.16 ($2,528,455.38).

NewRiver REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 88.41 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.30. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 66.70 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,769.90, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14,000.00%.

NRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.32).

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 8 million sq ft and comprises 28 community shopping centres and 15 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

