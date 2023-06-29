Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

WLFC stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $269.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 million during the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $47,436.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,498 shares in the company, valued at $375,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $652,135. Insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.