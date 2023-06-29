Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $229.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wingstop by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,031 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

