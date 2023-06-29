Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.15) to GBX 2,600 ($33.06) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($47.68) to GBX 4,050 ($51.49) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,175.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

