WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

