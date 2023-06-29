X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Sells $10,454.81 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $10,454.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %

XFOR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $234.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,736,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,636 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,896 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,955,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,396,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.