Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Insider Activity

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

