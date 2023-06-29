Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XENE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $61,042,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 556,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $18,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

