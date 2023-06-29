Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of XRX opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 847,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,362.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 787,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

