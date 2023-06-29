XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company's revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

