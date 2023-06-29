Xponance Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.92.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $430.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.39 and a 1 year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

