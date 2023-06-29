Xponance Inc. Acquires 797 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.53 and its 200 day moving average is $185.27. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.