Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $284.02 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

