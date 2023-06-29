Xponance Inc. Buys 11,152 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

