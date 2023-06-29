Xponance Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

DHI stock opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.39 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.