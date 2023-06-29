Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $338.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $231.05 and a one year high of $363.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

