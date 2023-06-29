Xponance Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

