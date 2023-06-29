Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.