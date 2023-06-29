Xponance Inc. Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,418 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

NYSE BK opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

