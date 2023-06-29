Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,821. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.