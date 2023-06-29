Xponance Inc. Purchases 26,600 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,937 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in HP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

HPQ opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

