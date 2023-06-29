Xponance Inc. Purchases 854 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $223.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.97.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

