Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $283.54 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

