Xponance Inc. Sells 373 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $369.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.43 and its 200 day moving average is $313.94. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

