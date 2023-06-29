Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) vs. Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Head to Head Review

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Free Report) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yamato and Universal Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Yamato alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Logistics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Universal Logistics has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Given Universal Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than Yamato.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamato N/A N/A N/A Universal Logistics 7.85% 35.71% 12.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Yamato and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Universal Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.4% of Universal Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Yamato pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.6%. Universal Logistics pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Yamato pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Logistics pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yamato and Universal Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.22 Universal Logistics $2.02 billion 0.38 $168.63 million $5.75 5.05

Universal Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Logistics beats Yamato on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamato

(Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services, such as door-to-door parcel delivery and posting services. Its BIZ-Logistics segment provides intercompany logistics services to B2B supply-chain management market. The company's Home Convenience segment offers lifestyle support services, including moving and household effects delivery services. Its e-Business segment provides information services comprising ASP services and information systems development for business markets. The company's Financial segment offers settlement and collection services to customers and business customers. Its Autoworks segment provides vehicle maintenance and fuel supply services for transport companies. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Universal Logistics

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. The company serves automotive, steel and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.