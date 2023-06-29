Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. Yelp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,667 shares of company stock valued at $990,205 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,433 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 263.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

