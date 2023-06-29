YouGov (YUGVF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare YouGov to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares YouGov and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A YouGov Competitors -8.17% -8.54% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for YouGov and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00 YouGov Competitors 201 1525 2492 35 2.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 121.57%. Given YouGov’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YouGov has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

38.5% of YouGov shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YouGov and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A 2,678.75 YouGov Competitors $1.93 billion $102.41 million 1,902.26

YouGov’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than YouGov. YouGov is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

YouGov pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. YouGov pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 471.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

YouGov peers beat YouGov on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

