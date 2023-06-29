Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.8 %

ZG stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $192,036.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,561.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

