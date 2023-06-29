Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Head-To-Head Survey

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Zimmer Biomet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $61.98 million 0.78 $3.28 million $0.19 20.79 Zimmer Biomet $6.94 billion 4.33 $231.40 million $2.14 67.29

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Alpha Pro Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alpha Pro Tech and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Zimmer Biomet 2 7 6 0 2.27

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $143.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 3.98% 3.73% 3.51% Zimmer Biomet 6.33% 12.43% 7.09%

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Alpha Pro Tech on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

