ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CNET opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

