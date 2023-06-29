ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of CNET opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.30.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
