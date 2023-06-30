10,326 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.02 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.