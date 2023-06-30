11,984 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of INCY opened at $61.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

