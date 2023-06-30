1,217 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

ETN stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $199.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

