17,690 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.8% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 190,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

