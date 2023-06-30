20,000 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

