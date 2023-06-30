2,219 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

