2,384 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $224.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

