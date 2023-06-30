255 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $15,589,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

