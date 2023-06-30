2,681 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,681 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $415.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

