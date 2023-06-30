4,200 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $22,866,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

