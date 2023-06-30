4,875 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $608,540.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $608,540.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,762.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 253,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,625 over the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSHD opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.50, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

