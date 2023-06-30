6,836 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,153.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

