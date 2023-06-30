9,668 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 0.8 %
CSX opened at $33.87 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
